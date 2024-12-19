Breaking News
Afghan highway crashes kill 50 injure 76 people

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Kabul
Agencies |

Top

Women and children are among the casualties

A bus involved in an accident on Kabul-Kandahar highway. Pic/AFP

Two highway crashes in southeastern Afghanistan have killed a combined total of 50 people and injured 76, a government spokesman said Thursday. Women and children are among the casualties.


One was a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker on the Kabul-Kandahar highway late Wednesday, said Hafiz Omar, a spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province. The other was in a different area of the same highway, which connects the Afghan capital with the south.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


afghanistan highway national highway Accident Bus Accident kabul

