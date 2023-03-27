Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Afghanistan 42 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district

Afghanistan: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district

Updated on: 27 March,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Kabul
ANI |

Top

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km

Afghanistan: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district

Representative Image


An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometers South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km.



The epicentre was detected at 36.345degN and 69.912degE respectively.


No casualties have been reported yet.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan earthquake kills 13 people

Recently, a powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on Tuesday last week shook Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Hindukush Mountain in Badakhshan province, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan, said US Geological Survey.

The north and northeast regions of the country are prone to disasters such as avalanches, landslides, earthquakes and floods. The epicentre of the recent earthquake was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces, Khaama Press reported.

Several houses have been destroyed due to the disaster in the crisis-hit country of Afghanistan and serious financial and human losses were reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news afghanistan earthquake kabul news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK