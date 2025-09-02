Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured. Entire villages made of fragile mud and stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes, and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Over 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2800 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan , The Washington Post reported, quoting Taliban-run authorities. The tremor hit Kunar province, a mountainous region bordering Pakistan, around midnight on Sunday, flattening multiple villages, according to officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people.

Over 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2800 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, quoting Taliban-run authorities. The tremor hit Kunar province, a mountainous region bordering Pakistan, around midnight on Sunday, flattening multiple villages, according to officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people.

Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reported that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured. Entire villages made of fragile mud and stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes, and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Officials confirmed the scale of casualties and called for urgent international aid. Rescue workers and helicopters were dispatched, but operations have been hindered by rough terrain and widespread infrastructure damage, Khaama Press reported.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan’s persistent vulnerability to earthquakes, particularly in mountainous and remote areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, highlighting the recurring threat. Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever