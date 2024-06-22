Agricultural fire in Turkey kills five

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Ankara
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Kumkoy, in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey. PIC/AP

Five people were killed and dozens of others required medical treatment when a fire that apparently started in crop stubble spread through settlements in southeast Turkey overnight, officials said Friday.


The blaze erupted in an area between the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. Fanned by winds, it moved quickly through the villages of Koksalan, Yazcicegi and Bagacik, Diyarbakir Gov. Ali Ihsan Su said. The fire was under control early Friday.


Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on social media platform X that 44 people were treated in hospitals, including 10 in serious condition.


Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation has been launched. Residents believe the fire was caused by sparks from a power line which set crop residue ablaze.

