AI is better at thinking out of the box than you

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The study, led by University of Arkansas researchers, marks a significant moment in understanding AI’s role in creative processes

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
In an unprecedented showdown, ChatGPT-4 eclipsed 151 humans in divergent thinking tests, a benchmark of creativity, according to a study published in Nature’s Scientific Reports. The AI showcased more original and elaborate responses in tasks like devising unique uses for common objects and envisioning outcomes of hypothetical scenarios. This research highlights AI’s advanced creative edge and ignites discussions on the essence and measurement of creativity. Despite AI’s lack of agency and reliance on human prompts, its potential as a creative aide may be undeniable. The study, led by University of Arkansas researchers, marks a significant moment in understanding AI’s role in creative processes.


3D printing electromagnets for next-gen


Pic/MIT
Pic/MIT


MIT engineers have created a method to 3D print solenoids—key electromagnets that convert electrical energy into mechanical action—ushering in a new era of electronic manufacturing that promises reduced costs and increased accessibility. This innovation simplifies the production process  and enhances the solenoids’ performance, enabling them to handle more electric current and generate stronger magnetic fields than their traditionally manufactured counterparts. MIT’s research paves the way for a future where advanced electronics are more readily available worldwide, both on and off our planet.

Artificial Intelligence united states of america world news
