Ailing Pope says he’s better but has aides read speeches

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:58 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Francis did however, voice his contentment over the Israel-Hamas truce

Italian Circus Festival participants perform before Francis. Pic/AP

Pope Francis presided at his weekly audience with the public at the Vatican, but he said that he’s still unwell and asked an aide to read his remarks for him on Wednesday.


Francis, who will turn 87 on December 17 and had part of one lung removed as a young man, coughed near the end of the hourlong audience in a Vatican auditorium as he made some final comments, then stood up from his chair on the stage to give his blessing.


With voice barely above a whisper, he said “since I am not well” reading the speech wouldn’t sound “pretty” and handed the printed speech to the aide. Francis did however, voice his contentment over the Israel-Hamas truce.


world news pope francis vatican news

