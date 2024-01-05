Militia group says dy head of operations killed due to American aggression

Smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment

Listen to this article Airstrike in Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia leader x 00:00

An airstrike on the logistical support headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad Thursday killed a high-ranking militia commander, militia officials said. Thursday’s strike comes amid mounting regional tensions fueled by Israel-Hamas war and fears that it could spill over into surrounding countries.

The Popular Mobilization Force—a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military—stated that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or “Abu Taqwa,” had been killed “as a result of brutal American aggression”.

ADVERTISEMENT



A young relative mourns over the bodies of the Salah and Abu Hatab families. Pics/AP

It was not immediately clear who had carried out the strike. Officials with the US military and embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The strike killed two people and wounded five, according to two militia officials.

‘Stop Red Sea attacks on ships’

The US and 12 allies issued what amounted to a final warning to Houthi rebels on Wednesday to cease their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea or face potential targeted military action. The Yemen-based militants have carried out at least 23 attacks since Dec. 19. A senior US official said that the Iranian-backed Houthis should “not anticipate another warning”.

US armyman’s kin rescued in spl op

The mother and American uncle of a US service member were safe outside of Gaza after being rescued in a secret operation coordinated by the US, Israel, Egypt and others. It is the only known operation of its kind to extract American citizens from Gaza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever