Ajit Doval in Beijing to restore ties after Ladakh standoff

NSA Doval will meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. File pic

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived here on Tuesday to take part in the India-China Special Representatives’ talks to be held on Wednesday aimed at restoring the bilateral ties stalled for over four years due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doval will hold the 23rd round of the Special Representatives’ (SR) talks with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and is expected to discuss a range of issues to rebuild the bilateral ties following the October 21 agreement of disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two countries.

Ahead of crucial talks, China said on Tuesday that it is ready to honour commitments based on the common understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting at Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 24.

The military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and followed by a deadly clash at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties between the two neighbours.

