American game show host Chuck Woolery dies at 83

American game show host Chuck Woolery dies at 83

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Woolery was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1978

Chuck Woolery. File pic/Everett Collection

Chuck Woolery, the affable, smooth-talking game show host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’, ‘Love Connection’ and ‘Scrabble’ who later became a right-wing podcaster, skewering liberals and accusing the government of lying about COVID-19, has died. He was 83.


Mark Young, Woolery’s podcast co-host, said in an email early Sunday that Woolery died at his home in Texas with his wife, Kristen, present.


Woolery was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in 2007 and earned a daytime Emmy nomination in 1978.


