Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Colombo
Agencies |

Top

Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulated Dissanayake, saying he looks forward to working together. The US and India congratulated him earlier

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka offering prayers after his swearing-in ceremony, in Colombo. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president
x
00:00

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s president on Monday after an election that saw voters reject an old guard accused of leading the country into economic crisis.


Dissanayake, 55, who ran as head of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition, defeated opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and 36 other candidates. He received 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902.



Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulated Dissanayake, saying he looks forward to working together. The US and India congratulated him earlier.


PM Gunawardena resigns 

PM Gunawardena resigns 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigned on Monday as part of a power transition in the country. The resignation came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Gunawardena, 75, was prime minister since July 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka colombo news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK