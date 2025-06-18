Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2025 02:03 PM IST  |  Dubai
AP |

Iran-Israel tensions: Spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning Wednesday that an American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting his country would spark an all-out war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pic/File pic

A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning Wednesday that an American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting his country would spark "an all-out war."

Esmail Baghaei made the comments in an interview live on Al Jazeera English. It was his first in the ongoing conflict.
Baghaei said: "Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region."


President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something ¿much bigger¿ than a ceasefire. The US has also sent more warplanes to the region.


Thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. The conflict has disrupted flight patterns across the region.

iran israel united states of america donald trump International news

