Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Archaeologists uncover what may be Israels 1st public building

Archaeologists uncover what may be Israel’s 1st public building

Updated on: 30 October,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

Among the finds at Hurvat Husham is a large, well-preserved structure— possibly a temple--that served a central community function of some kind. 

Archaeologists uncover what may be Israel’s 1st public building

About 40 intact pottery vessels were found at the site. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Archaeologists uncover what may be Israel’s 1st public building
x
00:00

Archaeologists excavating an area being prepared for an industrial zone uncovered a 5,000-year-old human settlement, including what may be the oldest public building found in the Israel, Antiquities Authority said.


Among the finds at Hurvat Husham is a large, well-preserved structure— possibly a temple--that served a central community function of some kind. 


“The structure has indications that it is important and had a public function,” said excavation managers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tel aviv israel International news world news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK