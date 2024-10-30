Archaeologists uncover what may be Israel’s 1st public building

Among the finds at Hurvat Husham is a large, well-preserved structure— possibly a temple--that served a central community function of some kind.

About 40 intact pottery vessels were found at the site. Pic/X

Archaeologists excavating an area being prepared for an industrial zone uncovered a 5,000-year-old human settlement, including what may be the oldest public building found in the Israel, Antiquities Authority said.

“The structure has indications that it is important and had a public function,” said excavation managers.

