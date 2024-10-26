Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

It added that it also “struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran”

Israel said early Saturday it had completed its strikes targeting Iran.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying its planes “have safely returned home.” Its aircraft “struck missile manufacturing facilities used to produce the missiles that Iran fired at the state of Israel over the last year,” the military said. “These missiles posed a direct and immediate threat to the citizens of the state of Israel.”

It added that it also “struck surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, that were intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran.” It offered no damage assessment. Iran has not acknowledged any damage to its military facilities.

