Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Argentina announces plans to break away from WHO

Argentina announces plans to break away from WHO

Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
Agencies |

Top

“We Argentinians will not allow an international organisation to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health.”

Argentina announces plans to break away from WHO

Argentina President Javier Milei took charge in Dec 2023. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Argentina announces plans to break away from WHO
x
00:00

Argentina’s presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni has announced that the country will leave World Health Organization (WHO). “President Javier Milei instructed (foreign minister) Gerardo Werthein to withdraw Argentina’s participation in WHO,” Adorni said. “We Argentinians will not allow an international organisation to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health.”


Manuel Adorni attributed Argentina’s decision to “profound differences regarding... health management, especially during the pandemic that... led us to the longest lockdown in human history and a lack of independence in the face of the political influence of some states,” CNN reported.


The announcement comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, announcing the withdrawal of the US from WHO. Argentina accused WHO of causing economic damage during COVID by “(promoting) endless quarantines”. WHO works in Argentina, but, Adorni said it did not receive finance from WHO for health management.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump argentina world health organization world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK