Argentina announces plans to break away from WHO

“We Argentinians will not allow an international organisation to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health.”

Argentina President Javier Milei took charge in Dec 2023. Pic/AFP

Argentina’s presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni has announced that the country will leave World Health Organization (WHO). “President Javier Milei instructed (foreign minister) Gerardo Werthein to withdraw Argentina’s participation in WHO,” Adorni said. “We Argentinians will not allow an international organisation to intervene in our sovereignty, much less in our health.”

Manuel Adorni attributed Argentina’s decision to “profound differences regarding... health management, especially during the pandemic that... led us to the longest lockdown in human history and a lack of independence in the face of the political influence of some states,” CNN reported.

The announcement comes just weeks after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order, announcing the withdrawal of the US from WHO. Argentina accused WHO of causing economic damage during COVID by “(promoting) endless quarantines”. WHO works in Argentina, but, Adorni said it did not receive finance from WHO for health management.

