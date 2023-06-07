Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room
Cloud over GMLR contractor: Firm’s fate hangs on Bihar report
Mumbai: Serial molester preying around colleges held
Maharashtra: State govt signs hydropower MoUs for Rs 71,000 crore
Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > As Erdogan begins new presidential term Turkish lira declines to record lows

As Erdogan begins new presidential term Turkish lira declines to record lows

Updated on: 07 June,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  Ankara
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins his third term in office, the Turkish lira tumbled to a fresh record low on Wednesday, extending its slide against the US dollar

As Erdogan begins new presidential term Turkish lira declines to record lows

File photo

Listen to this article
As Erdogan begins new presidential term Turkish lira declines to record lows
x
00:00

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins his third term in office, the Turkish lira tumbled to a fresh record low on Wednesday, extending its slide against the US dollar, the Associated Press reported.


The lira weakened by more than 6 per cent on Wednesday hitting 23.15 against the dollar. The decline took the currency's loss since the appointment of Erdogan's new government to 8 per cent. The currency has weakened by around 20 per cent since the start of the year.


The Turkish currency has declined in value since 2021 due to what economists say is Erdogan's insistence on keeping borrowing costs low to stimulate growth despite skyrocketing inflation. The policy runs contrary to conventional economic approaches that call for higher interest rates to tame inflation.


Analysts say Erdogan's government propped up the lira in the run-up to Turkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections last month, using foreign currency reserves to keep the exchange rate under control.

On Saturday, Erdogan reappointed Mehmet Simsek, an internationally respected former banker, as treasury and finance minister in his new Cabinet. The appointment was viewed as a sign that Erdogan's new administration might pursue more conventional economic policies.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife's paramour, buries body in Thane forest

Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch banker who previously served as finance minister and deputy prime minister under Erdogan, returned to the Cabinet after a five-year break from politics.

Inflation in Turkiye peaked to a staggering 85 per cent in October before easing to 39.59 per cent in May. (AP)

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
turkey news istanbul Recep Tayyip Erdogan world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK