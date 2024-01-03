The remains or DNA samples of ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and original series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan will also make the trip

Gloria Knowlan. Pic/X

Listen to this article Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ fan to be sent into space x 00:00

The family of a mother of eight who was a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place. Gloria Knowlan was 86 at the time of her death 12 years ago. A small quantity of ashes from her cremated body are to be in one of 250 memorial capsules set to be launched into space this month.

The remains or DNA samples of ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and original series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan will also make the trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowlan’s son said his mother dove headlong into things she loved, including the show, after his father died in 2002. Her love of ‘Star Trek’ prompted her to collect replica starships and deck out her Christmas tree each year with a homemade alien spacecraft known as the Borg cube, complete with working lights.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever