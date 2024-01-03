Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > World News > Article > Ashes of Star Trek fan to be sent into space

Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ fan to be sent into space

Updated on: 03 January,2024 02:29 AM IST  |  Vancouver
Agencies |

Top

The remains or DNA samples of ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and original series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan will also make the trip

Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ fan to be sent into space

Gloria Knowlan. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Ashes of ‘Star Trek’ fan to be sent into space
x
00:00

The family of a mother of eight who was a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place. Gloria Knowlan was 86 at the time of her death 12 years ago. A small quantity of ashes from her cremated body are to be in one of 250 memorial capsules set to be launched into space this month.


The remains or DNA samples of ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and original series stars Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley and James Doohan will also make the trip.


Knowlan’s son said his mother dove headlong into things she loved, including the show, after his father died in 2002. Her love of ‘Star Trek’ prompted her to collect replica starships and deck out her Christmas tree each year with a homemade alien spacecraft known as the Borg cube, complete with working lights.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

star trek news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK