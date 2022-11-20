×
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war

Updated on: 20 November,2022 09:48 AM IST  |  Bangkok
The declaration issued by APEC leaders acknowledged differing views on the war and said the forum, which is devoted largely to promote trade and closer economic ties, was not a venue for resolving such conflicts

Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan-ocha addresses the APEC Summit. Pic/AP


Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday.


Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum by saying that most members had condemned the war. Russia is an APEC member, as is China, which generally has refrained from criticising Moscow.



Also Read: Russia continues to pound Ukraine, hits infrastructure


The declaration issued by APEC leaders acknowledged differing views on the war and said the forum, which is devoted largely to promote trade and closer economic ties, was not a venue for resolving such conflicts. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke briefly on Saturday before the final APEC meeting began. Harris reiterated President Joe Biden’s call, made in a meeting with Xi at the G20, for both sides to keep lines of communication open.

