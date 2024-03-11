Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s 14th President

Breaking News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Zardari will replace Dr Arif Alvi, who stayed in office for five more months despite completing his five-year term in September 2023

Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday took oath as Pakistan’s 14th President, a day after the veteran politician was overwhelmingly elected as the next head of state. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to the 68-year-old Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace.


Zardari will replace Dr Arif Alvi, who stayed in office for five more months despite completing his five-year term in September 2023. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all three service chiefs, senior officials and diplomats.


Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman—the joint candidate of the ruling alliance—was elected as the country’s president for the second time on Saturday after he defeated PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai by a huge margin. 


This is the second time Zardari has won the presidency. He earlier served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018. Born in 1955, Zardari was brought up and educated in Karachi. He was married to Pakistan’s former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter, Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in December 2007.

<< Back to Elections 2024

