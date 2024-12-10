Assad gets political asylum in Russia

Kremlin insists UN-mediated talks on Syria be resumed

Syrian refugees living in Lebanon cross the destroyed border between the two countries in Al-Arida. Pic/AFP

The Kremlin said Monday that Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov wouldn’t comment on Assad’s specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn’t planning to meet with Assad.

“Russian officials are in touch with representatives of armed Syrian opposition, whose leaders have guaranteed security of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions on the Syrian territory,” a source said. “Russia has always spoken in favour of a political settlement of the Syrian crisis. We insist that the UN-mediated talks be resumed,” the source added.

Monitoring situation

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability to that country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is monitoring the unfolding developments in Syria while underlining the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab Republic.

A lucky escape

Bashar Barhoum woke in his dungeon prison cell in Damascus at dawn on Sunday, thinking it would be the last day of his life. The 63-year-old writer was supposed to be executed after being imprisoned for seven months. But he soon realised the men at the door were there to free.

Bombardment of chemical weapons sites

Israel has struck suspected chemical weapons sites and long-range rockets in Syria in order to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile actors, the foreign minister said. Israelis have welcomed the fall of Assad, who was a key ally of Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, while expressing concern over what comes next. Israel says its forces also temporarily seized a buffer zone inside Syria dating back to a 1974 agreement after Syrian troops withdrew in the chaos. There were no details on when or where the strikes took place.

