At least 100 illegal miners died while trapped in South African mine, group says

Representational images. Pic/iStock

At least 100 people who were mining illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have died after being trapped deep underground for months while police tried to get them out, a group representing the miners said on Monday.

Sabelo Mnguni, a spokesman for the Mining Affected Communities United in Action Group told AP that a mobile phone sent to the surface with some rescued miners on Friday had two videos on it showing dozens of bodies underground wrapped in plastic.

Mnguni said "a minimum" of 100 men had died in the mine in North West province where police first launched an operation in November to force the miners out. They were suspected to have died of starvation or dehydration, he said. He said 18 bodies have been brought out since Friday.

