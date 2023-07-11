“The most important thing is to find those people. There are many people missing in the sea, this isn’t normal, we need more planes to look for them,” she said

Representative Image

Listen to this article At least 300 migrants going in boats to Spain missing x 00:00

At least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, a Spanish aid group said Monday, raising concern about their fate along one of the deadliest sea routes for migrants.

Two boats departed from Mbour city on June 23 carrying about 100 people and a third left the southern town of Kafountine four days later with approximately 200 people, said Helena Maleno Garzon, coordinator for Walking Borders (Caminando Fronteras). “The most important thing is to find those people. There are many people missing in the sea, this isn’t normal, we need more planes to look for them,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been no contact with the boats since their departure, she said. A spokesperson for Spain’s marine rescue service, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said it was alerted about one missing boat on July 5 and was looking for the vessel. She said they had no knowledge of the two missing boats. The sea route is one of the deadliest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever