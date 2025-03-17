Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > At least 32 people killed in US storm

Updated on: 17 March,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Oklahoma City
In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that six people died in three counties and three more people were missing

A damaged marina on Clearwater Lake, Missouri, after severe storms hit the area. PIC/AFP

Violent tornadoes ripped through parts of the US, wiping out schools and toppling semitractor-trailers in several states, part of a monster storm that has killed at least 32 people as more severe weather was expected late Saturday.


In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that six people died in three counties and three more people were missing. There were 29 injuries across the state, he added in a nighttime post on the social platform X.


Missouri recorded more fatalities than any other state as it withstood scattered twisters overnight that killed at least 12, authorities said. The deaths included a man whose home was ripped apart by a tornado. Officials in Arkansas said three people and 29 others were injured.


