Most of the victims were people displaced from other regions. File pic

Militia fighters killed at least 55 civilians in an attack on a cluster of villages and a camp for displaced people in northeastern Congo.

Armed men from the CODECO militia attacked the Djaiba group of villages, which is also home to a camp for the displaced, in the province of Ituri Monday night, Antoinnette Nzale, the leader of the camp, said.

She said 55 civilians died but the death toll is likely higher, as bodies continue to be retrieved from the burned down houses. Most of the victims were displaced people killed with machetes and firearms.

