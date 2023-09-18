Atlantic storm Lee leaves thousands without power

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 220 km from Lee’s center, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 515 km - enough to cover all of Maine and much of Maritime Canada

Atlantic storm Lee pummeled a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada with destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains that toppled trees, flooded roadways and cut power to tens of thousands on Saturday. One person was killed in Maine when a tree limb fell on his vehicle.

The center of the sprawling post-tropical cyclone made landfall about 215 km west of Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, according to the US National Hurricane Center. That’s about 80 km southeast of Eastport, Maine. It had near-hurricane-strength winds of 110 kmph, though the storm was weakening as it headed north to New Brunswick and the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Lee flooded coastal roads in Nova Scotia and took ferries out of service as it fanned anxiety in a region still reeling from wildfires and severe flooding this summer. The province’s largest airport, Halifax Stanfield International, cancelled all flights.

