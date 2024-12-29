Atleast 28 dead as passenger plane crashes in South Korea

Authorities reported that the 28 fatalities were located in the tail section of the aircraft, and the death toll is expected to rise. Two individuals have been rescued so far

At least 28 people have been confirmed dead, with many others feared injured, after a South Korean passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed on Sunday morning at an airport in the country's southwest, according to police and fire officials, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The incident occurred at 9:07 am when a Jeju Air flight veered off the runway during landing and struck a fence at Musan International Airport in Muan County, about 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul. Authorities reported that the 28 fatalities were located in the tail section of the aircraft, and the death toll is expected to rise. Two individuals have been rescued so far.

The plane, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was returning from Bangkok. The majority of passengers were South Korean nationals, with two Thai nationals also on board. Authorities have extinguished the initial fire and said that search and rescue operations were under way at the crash site. They also began an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, Yonhap reported.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

