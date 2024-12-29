Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Atleast 28 dead as passenger plane crashes in South Korea

Atleast 28 dead as passenger plane crashes in South Korea

Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Seoul
ANI |

Top

Authorities reported that the 28 fatalities were located in the tail section of the aircraft, and the death toll is expected to rise. Two individuals have been rescued so far

Atleast 28 dead as passenger plane crashes in South Korea

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Atleast 28 dead as passenger plane crashes in South Korea
x
00:00

At least 28 people have been confirmed dead, with many others feared injured, after a South Korean passenger plane carrying 181 people crashed on Sunday morning at an airport in the country's southwest, according to police and fire officials, Yonhap News Agency reported.


The incident occurred at 9:07 am when a Jeju Air flight veered off the runway during landing and struck a fence at Musan International Airport in Muan County, about 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul. Authorities reported that the 28 fatalities were located in the tail section of the aircraft, and the death toll is expected to rise. Two individuals have been rescued so far.


The plane, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, was returning from Bangkok. The majority of passengers were South Korean nationals, with two Thai nationals also on board. Authorities have extinguished the initial fire and said that search and rescue operations were under way at the crash site. They also began an on-site investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, Yonhap reported.


This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea world news International news Seoul

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK