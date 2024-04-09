Breaking News
Attack on nuclear plant increases risk of major accident says IAEA
Attack on nuclear plant increases risk of major accident, says IAEA

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Russia has accused Ukraine of striking Europe’s largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Pic/AFP

The head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency said Sunday a drone attack on one of six nuclear reactors at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident”.


In a statement on the social media platform X, Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed at least three direct hits against ZNPP main reactor containment structures took place. “This cannot happen,” he said.


He said it was the first such attack since November 2022, when he set out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences.


In a separate statement, the IAEA confirmed physical impact of drone attacks at the plant, including at one of its six reactors. One casualty was reported, it said.

“Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system” it added.

