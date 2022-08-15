Attack Salman Rushdie: Iran denies involvement

The award-winning author for more than 30 years has faced death threats for The Satanic Verses. Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding his death. An Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of over $3 million for the author.

Salman Rushdie. File Pic/ AFP

An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country's first public comments on the attack. The comments by Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran's Foreign Ministry, come over two days after the attack on Rushdie in New York.

However, Iran has denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks back to Tehran.

We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters, Kanaani said. Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

His assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the attack through his lawyer.

Kanaani added that Iran did not "have any other information more than what the American media has reported."

The West condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude, Kanaani said.

