Aussies want laws to detain risky migrants

Aussie minister Clare O’Neil in the House of Representatives. Pic/AP

The Australian government on Wednesday proposed new laws that would place behind bars some of the 141 migrants who have been set free in the three weeks since the High Court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Parliament would not end sittings for the year as scheduled next week unless new laws were enacted to allow potentially dangerous migrants to be detained. “We are moving quickly to implement a preventive detention regime,” O’Neil told Parliament.

In 2021, the High Court upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison for three years after they have served their sentences if they still pose a danger. The government wants to extend this detention period.

