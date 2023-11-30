Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Aussies want laws to detain risky migrants

Aussies want laws to detain risky migrants

Updated on: 30 November,2023 05:53 AM IST  |  Canberra
Agencies |

Top

“We are moving quickly to implement a preventive detention regime,” O’Neil told Parliament.

Aussies want laws to detain risky migrants

Aussie minister Clare O’Neil in the House of Representatives. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Aussies want laws to detain risky migrants
x
00:00

The Australian government on Wednesday proposed new laws that would place behind bars some of the 141 migrants who have been set free in the three weeks since the High Court ruled their indefinite detention was unconstitutional. 


Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said Parliament would not end sittings for the year as scheduled next week unless new laws were enacted to allow potentially dangerous migrants to be detained. “We are moving quickly to implement a preventive detention regime,” O’Neil told Parliament.


In 2021, the High Court upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison for three years after they have served their sentences if they still pose a danger. The government wants to extend this detention period.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news canberra australia news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK