US Osprey aircraft crashes off coast of Japan with eight on board

US Osprey aircraft crashes off coast of Japan with eight on board

Updated on: 29 November,2023 02:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A US military Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan's Yakushima Island in southern Kagoshima prefecture on Wednesday, carrying eight people, as reported by a spokesperson from the Japan Coast Guard

US Osprey aircraft crashes off coast of Japan with eight on board

This file photo taken on March 15, 2022 shows a US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft landing during a joint exercise with Japanese Self Defense Forces members at the Higashifuji training area in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture. Pic/AFP

A United States military Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan's Yakushima Island in southern Kagoshima prefecture on Wednesday, carrying eight people, as reported by a spokesperson from the Japan Coast Guard.


The Japan Coast Guard received notification of the Osprey aircraft crash at approximately 2:47 p.m. local time (12:47 a.m. ET). The 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters promptly dispatched a patrol boat and aircraft to the Osprey aircraft crash site.


"We received information at 2:47 pm (0547 GMT) today that the US military's Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island," a spokeswoman for the coastguard told newswire AFP. "We were also notified that there were eight crew members on board," she added.


As of now, only one person has been found, located by a local fishing vessel assisting in the search. The spokesperson stated that there is no available information on the individual's condition or whether there are any injuries among the other occupants.

The Yakushima Airport Management Office in Kagoshima Prefecture received a call from the US military on Wednesday afternoon, requesting an emergency landing of Osprey aircraft at Kagoshima Airport. However, the official did not specify whether the request came from the US Marines or Air Force.

This incident marks the latest crash involving an Osprey military aircraft, which has seen several accidents over the years. In August of this year, three US Marines lost their lives, and several others were seriously injured in an Osprey crash during military exercises in Australia.

In 2022, five US Marines died when their MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed during a training mission near Glamis, California. Additionally, four US service members lost their lives in the same year when their Osprey aircraft crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway.

The Osprey aircraft is a highly versatile aircraft capable of vertical takeoff like a helicopter and high-speed cruising like a conventional turboprop plane with wings. While generally considered safe to fly, the Osprey has a history of mechanical and operational issues since its inception in the 1980s, according to CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton. (With inputs from agencies)

