Australia allows psychedelics to treat PTSD

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Sydney
Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, can be given to people who have hard-to-treat depression

Australia allows psychedelics to treat PTSD

Artwork at the Psychedelic Science conference. Pic/AP

Australia allows psychedelics to treat PTSD
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. Beginning Saturday, Australian physicians can prescribe doses of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for PTSD.


Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, can be given to people who have hard-to-treat depression. The country put the two drugs on the list of approved medicines by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.


