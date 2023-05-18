Australia cancels Quad summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

PM Anthony Albanese indicated the 4 leaders will meet at G7 outskirts in Japan

President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 ‘We Are EMILY National Gala’, in Washington, on Tuesday. Pic/AP

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday cancelled the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney on May 24 after US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia, and indicated the four leaders of the grouping, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on the margins of the G7 meeting this weekend in Japan.

President Biden announced on Tuesday that he will postpone the Australia leg of his Asia trip, along with that of Papua New Guinea, given the uncertainty and intense negotiations with the opposition Republican party to ensure that America does not default on its debt for the first time in history.

Meeting on debt default

Biden on Tuesday (local time) met with congressional leaders in an effort to avoid a debt default. “This afternoon, President Biden hosted Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, Speaker McCarthy, and Leader Jeffries in the Oval Office for a productive and direct meeting about the need to ensure America does not default on its debt for the first time in our history, and on a budget agreement that can reach his desk,” read the White House press release.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement to lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, as negotiations continue. “The President emphasised that while more work remains on a range of difficult issues, he's optimistic of the outcome,” added the release.

