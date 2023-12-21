Australia, New Zealand leaders seek to fortify defence ties

“We know we’re facing a more challenging and complex world. Close security and defence relationships we have with our only ally, Australia, is very foundational for New Zealand,” Luxon told reporters

Australian PM Anthony Albanese (left) shakes hands with New Zealand’s Christopher Luxon in Sydney. Pic/AP

Australia and New Zealand leaders agreed Wednesday to seek closer defence ties as the latter considers sharing advanced military technologies with the US and Britain through the so-called AUKUS partnership.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made Australia the destination of his first overseas visit since forming a coalition government following his election in October. Luxon said he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed at their meeting in Sydney the two countries’ defence and foreign ministers would meet in early 2024 to ensure their plans were “aligned and coordinated”.

“We know we’re facing a more challenging and complex world. Close security and defence relationships we have with our only ally, Australia, is very foundational for New Zealand,” Luxon told reporters.

“New Zealand is committed to doing our share of the heavy lifting in the alliance and I’m determined that New Zealand continues to be alongside Australia as we seek to advance our shared interests and common values,” he added.

