Top Hamas leader in Cairo for talks on war in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes kill dozens in southern Gaza

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by Israeli bombardment on Rafah. Pic/AP

Hamas’ top leader arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, the militant group said in a statement.

The visit by Ismail Haniyeh came a day after Hamas fired rockets that set off air raid sirens in central Israel, a show of strength after more than 10 weeks of heavy Israeli bombardment and fierce urban combat that has devastated much of northern Gaza and driven some 1.9 million Palestinians—nearly 85 per cent of the population—from their homes.

Israel has called on the rest of the world to blacklist Hamas as a terrorist organisation and has vowed to target Hamas leaders wherever they are. But it was unlikely to do anything to upset relations with Egypt, which has served as a key mediator in the conflict and made peace with Israel over four decades ago.

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.

People mourn over the bodies of relatives at Nasser hospital. Pic/AP

Israel raids, detains staff of two hospitals

Israel bombarded towns across southern Gaza Tuesday with airstrikes, killing at least 46 Palestinians and pressing ahead with its offensive with renewed backing from the US, despite rising international alarm. The Israeli army raided and detained staff at two of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza’s north, where the defence minister said Tuesday that troops were working to completely clear out Hamas militants.

