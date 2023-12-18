Israel presses ahead in Gaza despite errant killing of 3 hostages

Gaza remains under communications blackout for 4th day

Destruction caused by Israeli bombardment in Kfar Kila village, southern Lebaneon; (top) A jackal stands near the Gaza border overlooking the destruction inside the city. Pics/AP

Israel pressed ahead with its Gaza offensive on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were shirtless and waving a white flag, raised questions about its conduct in a 10-week-old war that has brought unprecedented death and destruction to the coastal enclave.

Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a fourth straight day — the longest of several outages over the course of the war, which aid groups say complicate rescue efforts after bombings and make it even more difficult to monitor the war’s toll on civilians.

Israel could come under further pressure to scale back major combat operations when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits this week. Washington has expressed growing unease with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians—nearly 85 per cent of Gaza’s population—even as it has provided vital military and diplomatic support to its close ally.

The air and ground war has flattened vast swathes of northern Gaza and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory, where many are packed into crowded shelters and tent camps.

85%

Percentage of Palestinians displaced

