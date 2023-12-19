Breaking News
US defence secy wants targeted Gaza approach

19 December,2023
Officials say more than 100 killed in strikes on residential bldgs on Sunday

A car drives past burning tyres on a road leading to Palestinian refugee camp. Pic/AP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the US can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.


France, the UK and Germany—some of Israel’s closest allies—joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend, and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its still-formidable military capabilities and returns the dozens of hostages still held by the group after its October 7 attack, which ignited the war.


The US has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the UN and rushed munitions to its close ally while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians. More than 100 people were killed in strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza on Sunday, a Health Ministry official in the Hamas-run territory said.

Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, are expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a new phase of the war after weeks of heavy bombardment and a ground offensive. 

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. 

Oct 7
Day this year Hamas first struck Israel

