Australian Navy rescues adventurer stranded at sea for three days

Updated on: 04 March,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Melbourne
He had rowed there in an enclosed boat nonstop from San Diego headed for the Queensland capital, Brisbane

(From left) Chief Petty Officer Medic Peter Gough assists Aurimas Mockus. Pic/AFP

An Australian warship on Monday rescued a Lithuanian solo rower who had encountered a tropical cyclone while attempting to cross the Pacific Ocean from California. Aurimas Mockus was taken aboard Royal Australian Navy landing ship HMAS Choules, where he was undergoing a medical assessment, Vice Adm. Justin Jones said in a statement.


The 44-year-old adventurer had been stranded for three days in the Coral Sea around 740 km east of the Queensland state coastal city of Mackay. He had rowed there in an enclosed boat nonstop from San Diego headed for the Queensland capital, Brisbane.


He began the 12,000-km journey in October and was days away from Brisbane when he ran into the storm, which is forecast to cross the Australian coast within days. Mockus activated an emergency beacon on Friday after rowing into stormy seas and 80 km ph winds generated by Tropical Cyclone Alfred. A plane sent by authorities made radio contact with him on Saturday.


