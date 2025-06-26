Apart from Group Captain Shukla, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at noon (IST) on Wednesday, on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39

Shubhanshu Shukla. File Pic

Shubhanshu Shukla creates history as he becomes the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, successfully docked at the International Space Station on Thursday, 26 June.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station 28 hours after lift-off. According to reports, the Dragon capsule successfully completed the docking process at the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:15 pm IST.

With the successful docking of the Dragon capsule at the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian to reach the ISS.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live video link from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station, with the docking sequence completed at 4:15 pm IST.

Earlier on Wednesday, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. EDT. All four astronauts, including Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, took SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, as per ANI.

Also, in a video released by Axiom Space during the early hours of Thursday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of ISRO said ‘Joy’ symbolises wisdom and grace. "It may seem like a coincidence, but to me, it carries deeper meaning—of serenity, strength and purpose," said Shukla as the Dragon orbited Earth on its way to the ISS, according to ANI.

Before docking at the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla also expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement."

He further said, "I truly appreciate the efforts of each and every individual who made this journey possible. It's not just a personal accomplishment—it belongs to all of us," as per ANI.

NASA flight engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are among the key members who have been monitoring Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres. Upon arrival, the Ax-4 crew will be welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team and will take part in a safety briefing.