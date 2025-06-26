Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > World News > Article > Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history becomes first Indian to reach International Space Station

Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history, becomes first Indian to reach International Space Station

Updated on: 26 June,2025 05:17 PM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Apart from Group Captain Shukla, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at noon (IST) on Wednesday, on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39

Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history, becomes first Indian to reach International Space Station

Shubhanshu Shukla. File Pic

Listen to this article
Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history, becomes first Indian to reach International Space Station
x
00:00

Shubhanshu Shukla creates history as he becomes the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the International Space Station was preparing for the docking of the astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 4.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, successfully docked at the International Space Station on Thursday, 26 June.


The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station 28 hours after lift-off. According to reports, the Dragon capsule successfully completed the docking process at the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:15 pm IST.


With the successful docking of the Dragon capsule at the International Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian to reach the ISS.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station. A live video link from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station, with the docking sequence completed at 4:15 pm IST.

Earlier on Wednesday, former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at 2:31 a.m. EDT. All four astronauts, including Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, took SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, as per ANI.

Also, in a video released by Axiom Space during the early hours of Thursday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of ISRO said ‘Joy’ symbolises wisdom and grace. "It may seem like a coincidence, but to me, it carries deeper meaning—of serenity, strength and purpose," said Shukla as the Dragon orbited Earth on its way to the ISS, according to ANI.

Before docking at the International Space Station, Shubhanshu Shukla also expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement."

He further said, "I truly appreciate the efforts of each and every individual who made this journey possible. It's not just a personal accomplishment—it belongs to all of us," as per ANI.

NASA flight engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers are among the key members who have been monitoring Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres. Upon arrival, the Ax-4 crew will be welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team and will take part in a safety briefing.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

international space station indian space research organisation nasa India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK