Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstans Aktau airport 42 dead

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport, 42 dead

Updated on: 25 December,2024 03:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

"The number of casualties is still being confirmed; however, preliminary reports indicate there are survivors," stated the country's emergency situations ministry

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport, 42 dead

Screengrab

Listen to this article
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport, 42 dead
x
00:00

An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstan's emergency ministry saying 42 people have been declared dead.


As per the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers.


Official passenger charter or the number of souls on board is not yet released by the airline to confirm the final number of passengers on board.


According to the primary data from the aircraft transponder and ADS-B data, the aircraft made several circles above Aktau airport before it crashed.

A passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Kazakhstan’s Aktau airport on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the aircraft reportedly requested an emergency landing.

"The number of casualties is still being confirmed; however, preliminary reports indicate there are survivors," stated the country's emergency situations ministry. It added that personnel were actively working to extinguish the fire at the site.

"The Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight numbered J2-8243 on the Baku-Grozny route, made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometres near the city of Aktau. Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public," Azerbaijan Airlines said in a post on X.

According to inbuilt Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data of the aircraft, the aircraft took off from Baku at 03:55 UTC and was flying to Grozny.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kazakhstan world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK