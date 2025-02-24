The defence ministry said miscreants launched a sudden attack on the air force base near Cox’s Bazar’s Samiti Para around noon.

A video grab of the chaos at the Cox’s Bazar air force base

Deputy Commissioner of the beach district, Mohammad Salahuddin, said, “Shihab Kabir, 30, a local trader, was shot dead during the clash and several others were injured.” Reports said the incident occurred due to an airport expansion project requiring the relocation of people in the neighbourhood, a proposal opposed by some people.

The attack occurred hours after Home Affairs Adviser, retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, in a pre-dawn press conference reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

