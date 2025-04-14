Breaking News
Bangladesh: Another arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina

Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:53 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Sheikh Hasina

A court in Bangladesh on Sunday issued arrest warrants against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and 50 others in connection with the alleged illegal acquisition of land by abusing political power.


The Dhaka Metropolitan judge passed the order after considering three separate chargesheets filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), according to a Dhaka Tribune newspaper report.


