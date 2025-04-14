The Dhaka Metropolitan judge passed the order after considering three separate chargesheets filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), according to a Dhaka Tribune newspaper report.

Sheikh Hasina

Listen to this article Bangladesh: Another arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina x 00:00

A court in Bangladesh on Sunday issued arrest warrants against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, and 50 others in connection with the alleged illegal acquisition of land by abusing political power.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dhaka Metropolitan judge passed the order after considering three separate chargesheets filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), according to a Dhaka Tribune newspaper report.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever