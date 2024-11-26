A Bangladesh court has denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, ordering his immediate imprisonment. Das was arrested over allegations of disrespecting the national flag during a rally

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Bangladesh court denies bail to Hindu leader, orders immediate imprisonment x 00:00

A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday ordered Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a prominent leader of the Hindu organisation Sammilita Sanatani Jote, to be sent to jail, rejecting his bail plea. According to PTI, the order was issued by Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam at approximately 11:45 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the court's decision, Das’s supporters erupted in protest at the court premises, chanting slogans and expressing discontent over the denial of bail, as per reports from BDNews24.com.

Das, a Hindu priest and community leader, was arrested on Monday near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The police spokesperson for the Detective Branch, Rezaul Karim, confirmed the detention, stating it was carried out upon request from regular police forces. However, no further details regarding the charges against him were disclosed at the time of his arrest.

The arrest comes amidst heightened tensions following a case filed on October 30, which named Das and 18 others as accused. According to PTI, the complaint, lodged at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, alleged that the group disrespected Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally in the New Market area of Chattogram.

Das had reportedly been scheduled to travel from Dhaka to Chattogram by air on Monday before he was detained. Bdnews24.com cited Gaurang Das Brahmachari, a key organiser of Sanatani Jagran Jote, who expressed concern over the arrest and its implications for the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The court’s decision and the circumstances surrounding Das’s arrest have sparked outrage among his followers. Members of the Hindu community have accused the authorities of targeting minority leaders and claimed that the charges stem from misinterpretations and political motivations. However, law enforcement has maintained that the case is being handled as per legal protocol.

As per PTI reports, the rejection of Das's bail plea has intensified the already volatile situation, with calls for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations. The Hindu community in Bangladesh continues to voice concerns about their safety and rights, particularly in light of such high-profile cases.

The case against Das highlights ongoing challenges faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, a nation where the Hindu population comprises a significant minority but often reports incidents of discrimination and violence. Observers say the case underscores the delicate balance between community rights and law enforcement in a politically charged environment.

According to PTI, authorities have assured that the legal process will be impartial, but tensions remain high as the Hindu community awaits further developments in the case.