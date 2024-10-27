A Dhaka court has ordered police to submit an investigation report by November 28 in the murder case involving former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others. The case, filed by the brother of a deceased student, accuses Hasina and senior officials of involvement in a violent crackdown during the Awami League’s rule.

Dhaka court mandates probe report on Sheikh Hasina case by November 28 Case concerns crackdown on student protests; filed by the deceased’s brother Hasina faces multiple charges including 194 murder cases and other severe accusations

A court in Bangladesh has ordered police to submit an investigation report by November 28 in a murder case involving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others, according to local media reports. The case relates to the death of an 18-year-old college student in Mirpur, Dhaka, during a crackdown on student-led protests by the Awami League government under Hasina’s leadership.

The court directive was issued by Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman after the case details were presented in his court. The Daily Star newspaper reported that the case, filed by the victim’s brother on August 15, accuses Hasina and senior figures in her government of either directly participating in or supporting the violence that led to the young student’s death and caused injuries to other demonstrators.





The 77-year-old former Prime Minister is currently facing multiple cases, with the latest involving a protest crackdown in August which led to her departure from Bangladesh amid mounting unrest. Hasina left for India on August 5 following weeks of violent demonstrations against a controversial quota system in government employment that her administration had introduced. The protests, which began in mid-July, resulted in hundreds of casualties and forced her administration to step down. The charges suggest a turbulent chapter in Bangladesh's history, as protests over the quotas escalated into widespread discontent.





Other high-profile figures named in the case include former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former Law Minister Anisul Huq, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. As per the complaint, they are accused of playing significant roles in the events leading to the student’s death.





Hasina is currently named in 225 legal cases, including 194 murder charges, 16 charges of crimes against humanity and genocide, three cases of abduction, 11 for attempted murder, and a case related to an alleged attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party procession, according to reports.





This recent order by the court signals ongoing legal scrutiny of Hasina’s tenure and handling of protests, as Bangladesh seeks accountability and resolution in one of its most challenging political periods.





(With inputs from PTI)