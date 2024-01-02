Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate to six months in jail

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate to six months in jail

Updated on: 02 January,2024 01:40 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Yunus, who pioneered using microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave the defence 30 days to appeal

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate to six months in jail

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus. Pic/AP

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate to six months in jail
A labor court in Bangladesh’s capital sentenced Monday Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to six months in jail for violating the country’s labour laws.


Yunus, who pioneered using microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave the defence 30 days to appeal.


Grameen Telecom, which he founded as a non-profit, is at the center of the trial.


Sheikh Merina Sultana, head of the Third Labor Court of Dhaka, said in her verdict Yunus’ company violated labour laws: 67 of Grameen Telecom employees were supposed to be made permanent, and the employees’ participation and welfare funds were not formed. She also said that following company policy, 5 per cent of the company’s dividends were supposed to be distributed to staff.

Grameen Telecom owns 34% of the country’s largest mobile phone company, Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norway’s telecom giant Telenor.

The Nobel laureate is also facing charges involving alleged corruption.

5 per cent
Percentage of firm’s dividends  to be distributed to the sfaff

