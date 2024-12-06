Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh minority group condemns attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj district

Bangladesh minority group condemns attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj district

Updated on: 06 December,2024 09:39 AM IST  |  Dhaka

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council strongly condemns the attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj, calling for justice and support for the victims

Bangladesh minority group condemns attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj district

File Pic

Bangladesh minority group condemns attacks on Hindus in Sunamgonj district
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the country’s largest minority group, has strongly condemned the recent attacks on the Hindu community in Sunamgonj district. The group issued a statement on Thursday, expressing outrage over the violent incidents that unfolded on the night of December 3, 2024, in the eastern region of the district.


According to the press release titled "Unity Parishad strongly protested the attack on hundreds of minority houses in Sunamganj's Manglargaon", more than 100 homes and business establishments belonging to Hindus were attacked, vandalised, and looted in the villages of Manglargaon and Monigaon East Gunigram, located in Sunamganj’s Doarabazar area. The attacks also severely damaged the Doara Bazar Loknath Temple, with the total losses amounting to an estimated 15 lakh taka.


Additionally, the residence and family temple of Guru De, president of the local Upazila Puja Udjakar Parishad, were heavily affected by the assault. The statement detailed the immense fear instilled among the local minority community, with many families fleeing the area, some even seeking refuge in Sylhet to escape the violence.


The statement clarified that the attacks were allegedly carried out by communal miscreants who targeted the Hindu community for several hours. The attack was reportedly triggered by the actions of a 20-year-old local man, Akash Das, whose controversial Facebook post was accused of insulting religion. Akash Das, the son of Prafulla Das from Manglargaon village, had already been arrested prior to the attack.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has vehemently condemned such communal violence and called for swift action, demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. The group also urged the government to compensate the victims, provide rehabilitation, and ensure that the attackers face exemplary punishment. The statement stressed the need for the government to take strong measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The ongoing situation in Bangladesh has raised concerns over the safety and rights of minority communities, especially in light of the recent arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. India has also voiced its concern over his arrest and the denial of bail, highlighting the growing tensions surrounding religious freedom and minority rights in the country.

According to ANI, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council’s statement further stressed the urgency of addressing the issue to safeguard the rights of the minority communities in the country.

(With inputs from ANI) 

bangladesh Protest hinduism christianity buddhism world news

