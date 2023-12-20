Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh Opposition party accused of arson

Updated on: 20 December,2023 06:55 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

Zia’s party—which is boycotting the election—issued a statement denying the accusation

A security officer inspects the damaged passenger train. Pic/AP

Bangladesh’s railway minister accused the country’s main opposition party of “arson” and “sabotage” after a fire broke out early Tuesday on a passenger train in the capital killing four people, including a mother and child.


“Now, they have targeted a safe means of transport like a train,” said Nurul Islam Sujon, accusing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, of resorting to violence and sabotage in the name of anti-government protests to thwart the national election slated for January 7 and “create chaos”.


Zia’s party—which is boycotting the election—issued a statement denying the accusation. The party has been intermittently enforcing transportation blockades and general strikes demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who seeks to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.


