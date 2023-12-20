Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands evacuated

Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands evacuated

Updated on: 20 December,2023 06:49 AM IST  |  Stockholm
Agencies |

Top

 



An Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter flies over erupting magma. Pic/X


A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert.


The eruption appears to have occurred about 4 km from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. 


Grainy webcam video showed the moment of the eruption as a flash of light illuminating the sky at 22.17 local time. 


As the eruption spread, magma, or semi-molten rock, could be seen spewing along the ridge of a hill.

In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

