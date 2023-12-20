Kim Jong Un threatens ‘more actions’ against US

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 December,2023 06:44 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

The test launch of a Hwasongpho-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. Pic/AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened “more offensive actions” to repel what he called increasing United States-led military threats after he supervised the third test of his country’s most advanced missile designed to strike the mainland US, state media reported Tuesday.


Kim’s statement suggests he is confident in his growing missile arsenal and will likely continue weapons testing activities ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. But many observers say North Korea still needs to perform more significant tests to prove it has functioning missiles targeting the US mainland.


After watching Monday’s launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim said the test showed how North Korea could respond if the United States were to make “a wrong decision against it,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).


KCNA said the Hwasong-18 missile—launched at a high angle to avoid neighboring countries—flew a distance of 1,002 km for 73.5 minutes at a maximum altitude of 6,518 km before landing in an area off the North’s east coast.

