Home > News > World News > Article > Thousands of protesters storm Sheikh Hasinas official residence after her departure

Thousands of protesters storm Sheikh Hasina's official residence after her departure

Updated on: 05 August,2024 05:09 PM IST  |  Dhaka
mid-day online correspondent |

Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned amid mass protests against her government. Her resignation ended her 15 years in power

Security personnel guard streets amid protests. Pic/PTI

Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh on Monday looted and vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in the country's capital Dhaka and smashed a statue of her father Mujibur Rahman with hammers, reported the PTI.


The protesters also set her party's offices on fire as they celebrated her departure as Prime Minister.



Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigned amid mass protests against her government. Her resignation ended her 15 years in power.


The protests, which started last month initially with a demand to end the quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for the families of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence against Pakistan in 1971, later turned into anti-government demonstrations.

According to the PTI, the crowds took to the streets across the country to celebrate their victory after Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced her resignation.

Thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence. However, she was no at her residence.

Video footage showed protesters vandalising and looting Hasina's official residence 'Ganabhaban' in the capital Dhaka. They were seen celebrating on the Ganabjhaban premises waving their hands in the air. Many of them were seen leaving with many belongings of the Ganabhaban.

Videos on social media showed protesters climbing a statue of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a 1971 Liberation War hero, in Dhaka and smashing it with hammers.

Hasina's Awami League's office in Dhanmondi and Dhaka was set on fire by the agitators who chanted anti-government slogans, as per the PTI.

They also attacked and vandalised the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the capital. Smoke was also seen coming out of the house.

The Army Chief announced her resignation in a dramatic development amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. The violence forced authorities to enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

At least six people were killed in a fresh outbreak of violence on Monday.

According to the PTI, the government in the morning ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency later gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday. The police and military were seen on roads as protesters gathered in the capital for Monday's March.

The day began with an eerie calm, but it turned violent after supporters of the ruling Awami League descended on the streets to subdue anti-government protests who defied curfew to gather for the "Long March to Dhaka".

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)

