Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh to take steps to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh to take steps to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India

Bangladesh to take steps to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bangladesh to take steps to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India
x
00:00

Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country’s International Crimes Tribunal said on Sunday. Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.


“We will file an application with the International Crimes Tribunal, when it resumes functions, to issue arrest warrants against all the absconding accused including Sheikh Hasina in connection with the cases filed for mass killing and crimes against humanity,” International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said.



Replying to a question, he said a decision would be taken after consulting with the government about amendments to the existing International Crimes Tribunal Act for holding trial of the new cases filed with IT. According to the interim government’s Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, more than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the protests against the Hasina-led government.


Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) last month launched an investigation against Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during the students’ mass movement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh sheikh hasina india world news dhaka International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK