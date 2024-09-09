Bangladesh to take steps to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India

Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. File Pic/AFP

Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country’s International Crimes Tribunal said on Sunday. Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

“We will file an application with the International Crimes Tribunal, when it resumes functions, to issue arrest warrants against all the absconding accused including Sheikh Hasina in connection with the cases filed for mass killing and crimes against humanity,” International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam said.

Replying to a question, he said a decision would be taken after consulting with the government about amendments to the existing International Crimes Tribunal Act for holding trial of the new cases filed with IT. According to the interim government’s Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum, more than 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds injured during the protests against the Hasina-led government.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) last month launched an investigation against Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity that took place from July 15 to August 5 during the students’ mass movement.

