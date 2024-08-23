UN to probe killings of Bangladesh protesters

This is the primary UN team of experts before the UN fact-finding mission comes and investigates (the atrocities)

Protesters storm Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka. FILE PIC/AFP

A team of UN experts arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to set a framework for the fact-finding mission that will investigate the killings of at least 650 protesters ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the prime minister.

“This is the primary UN team of experts before the UN fact-finding mission comes and investigates (the atrocities). We expect to sign an agreement of framework for the probe,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted a UN official based in Dhaka.

The UN team is expected to discuss detailed terms and conditions for investigating all the human rights violations that took place between July 1 and August 15.

