Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > UN to probe killings of Bangladesh protesters

UN to probe killings of Bangladesh protesters

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

This is the primary UN team of experts before the UN fact-finding mission comes and investigates (the atrocities)

UN to probe killings of Bangladesh protesters

Protesters storm Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka. FILE PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
UN to probe killings of Bangladesh protesters
x
00:00

A team of UN experts arrived in Dhaka on Thursday to set a framework for the fact-finding mission that will investigate the killings of at least 650 protesters ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s resignation as the prime minister.


“This is the primary UN team of experts before the UN fact-finding mission comes and investigates (the atrocities). We expect to sign an agreement of framework for the probe,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted a UN official based in Dhaka.



The UN team is expected to discuss detailed terms and conditions for investigating all the human rights violations that took place between July 1 and August 15.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news dhaka sheikh hasina bangladesh International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK